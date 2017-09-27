Google wages public war with Amazon as it yanks YouTube from the Echo Show

TENSIONS BETWEEN tech giants Amazon and Google escalated this week, with the latter on Tuesday yanking YouTube support from Amazon's Echo Show device.

If you ask Amazon's touchscreen-equipped Echo speaker to play a YouTube video of a dog wearing socks, for example, Alexa now gives the response: "Currently, Google is not supporting YouTube on Echo Show."

Amazon ain't happy about this, and said in a statement given to Reuters that it was "disappointed" with Google's decision.

"As of this afternoon, Google has chosen to no longer make YouTube available on Echo Show, without explanation and without notification to customers," a spokesperson said.

"There is no technical reason for that decision, which is disappointing and hurts both of our customers."

Google, however, said the development was hardly surprising, as Amazon has failed to fix the "broken" experience of YouTube playback on the Echo Show.

"We've been in negotiations with Amazon for a long time, working towards an agreement that provides great experiences for customers on both platforms," a Google spokesperson said.

"Amazon's implementation of YouTube on the Echo Show violates our terms of service, creating a broken user experience. We hope to be able to reach an agreement and resolve these issues soon."

The firm didn't elaborate, but Reuters notes that the dispute stems from the fact that the Echo Show had displayed YouTube videos without integral features, such as video recommendations and channel subscriptions.

Google has a similar battle with Microsoft back in 2013. It demanded that the firm remove the YouTube app from Windows Phone for violating its terms of service by allowing users to download videos and preventing the advertisements from displaying.

This latest move by Google isn't the first time it's been waged in a public battle with Amazon, either. In 2015, Amazon announced plans to ban the sales of Google Chromecast, claiming that the devices' lack of Prime Video support is confusing for customers. To this day, it still doesn't sell the product on its online store. µ