PEOPLE WITH EVEN a passing interest in personal liberty will be concerned to hear that a chap called Muhammad Rabbani has been found guilty under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act for not disclosing his iPhone or iMac password at Heathrow Airport.

Rabbani is being charged under anti-terror laws for not opening his phone to some chap with a name badge at Heathrow. What a time to be alive. Reports say that the guy is the director of Cage, which is an organisation that represents people who have come off the worst in terror-related cases, which makes this ironic.

Rabbini told the court that he chose not to share because his devices contained sensitive information. According to Sky News, it was very sensitive.

"It was a case involving the US against an individual who was allegedly tortured over the course of 12 or 13 years in US custody," he said.

"There were around 30,000 (documents) which I was especially uncomfortable handling and I felt an enormous responsibility to try and discharge the trust that was given to me and the lawyers I met at that event."

The whole thing sounds shadier than eyeliner and freedom fan the Open Rights Grou (ORG) is ready to take on whoever it has to in a cage fight over this

"These powers are blanket and do not require suspicion. They have been employed against journalists and others to compel them to provide information which could breach professional privilege and confidentiality," said ORG executive director, Jim Killock.

"If Muhammad Rabbani is suspected of a crime, there are separate routes under RIPA which can be employed, which at least require a genuine reason to be specified before they are investigated."

Rabbini suspects that he was racially profiled, and assumed the worst as soon as this began.

"I was prepared from the outset to pay the ultimate price, even if that meant imprisonment," he said outside court. µ