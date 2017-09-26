Brit prosecuted in Kodi piracy case changes course and pleads guilty

A DUDE WHO sold piracy enabled Kodi boxes, was pinched for his troubles and plead not guilty has changed his plea to a guilty one.

Why mate? Stick with it. That would be better than taking the kind of punishment that so-called pirates get. Oh, actually it may not be a bad move.

We reported earlier that a Welsh bloke had his collar felt for the same reason and made £370,000 out of the business. Daniel David Brown, 28, from Llansamlet in Wales, was ultimately sentenced to 18 months in prison, suspended for 24 months, and ordered to complete 180 hours of unpaid work.

You can get in less trouble if you are caught drunk driving, which can kill people. At least if you are a professional footballer.

Back to our man then. His story is covered in the Middlesbrough Gazette. He is Brian Thompson, 54, from Middlesbrough. Reports from the time of his arrest said that he was selling the boxes through a shop and to pubs for £1000. He plead not guilty back then, and basically said that everyone is doing it.

"These boxes are available from all over the place, not just me, but it's the downloading of software to watch channels that is apparently causing the problem," he said at the time.

"If I am found guilty and the court rules that I am breaking the law selling these boxes, I want to know what that means for people buying and selling mobile phones or laptops because the software is available for all of them." Thompson will be sentenced in October.

Kodi boxes, as far as we know, are cool as a standalone but can be turned into an anti-Hollywood missile with the addition of software. FACT, an outfit that counts Windows keys to go to sleep, reported last week that Brits have bought one million piracy'd up Android boxes in the last two years. We have seen prosecutions and concerns over this, including some hoo-hah at the European level.

In Thompson's case, it was Middlesbrough council that prosecuted, but it could have been worse, as Hollywood's copyright cats could have set the cast of the Expendables movies on him. µ