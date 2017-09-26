iOS 11 shames Android with 25 per cent adoption in one week

iOS 11 shames Android as it hits 25 per cent adoption in one week

APPLE'S NEWLY-RELEASED iOS 11 operating system is already powering 25 per cent of iPhones and iPads.

Mixpanel's iOS adoption chart shows that, as of Monday, 25.12 per cent of iDevices were running iOS 11, with iOS 10 adoption sinking from 92 per cent before the update's release to 68 per cent.

For some reason, the figures show that more than six per cent of iPhones and iPads are still running iOS 9 or older.

As well as highlighting the early popularity of iOS 11, these figures are once again a sign of how fragmented Google's Android OS is in comparison.

Oreo, which was released to a handful of devices last month, isn't yet showing up in Google's adoption figures, but these stats do show that Nougat - which was released back in August 2016 - has only made its way on to 16 per cent of devices.

Google's two-year-old Marshamallow OS is still the most popular Android version with 32 per cent, while almost 30 per cent of devices are still running Lollipop.

Still, that's not to say everything is rosy in iOS land, as Apple's newest release has been plagued with bugs since its release a week ago.

First off, we learnt that iOS 11 had borked email for Outlook.com, Office 365, and Exchange 2016 account holders, who quickly flocked to Reddit to moan that they can no longer send or reply to emails using Apple's native Mail app in iOS 11.

Later that week it was revealed that the software's new toggles for Bluetooth and WiFi in the redesigned Control Centre, er, don't actually switch off Bluetooth or WiFi.

Finally, on Monday, it was reported that iOS 11 is draining the battery life of iPhones and iPads.

Wandrea monitored a "subset of 50,000 moderate to heavy iPhone and iPad users" on its networks running iOS 11 and iOS 10, and found that battery life for those who have upgraded is decaying over twice as fast as those running iOS 10. µ