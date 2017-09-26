Ataribox will go beyond retro games with powerful AMD CPU and Linux OS

ATARI HAS revealed more juicy details about its upcoming Ataribox console, due for release in 2018.

The Ataribox will be based on PC tech, and as such won't be tied to any one ecosystem. Now, usually this would send us screaming for the hills, but we know this one is going to get funded, so we're not sweating about sharing some more info.

Thanks to a report in VentureBeat including an interview with Feargal Mac, the creator of the device and reviver of the company, we now know it'll be an Indiegogo job, which means there's less of the "all or nothing" fear attached with Kickstarter.

"I was blown away when a 12-year-old knew every single game Atari had published. That's brand magic. We're coming in like a startup with a legacy," Mac said. "We've attracted a lot of interest, and AMD showed a lot of interest in supporting us and working with us. With Indiegogo, we also have a strong partnership."

It should ship in Spring 2018, if all goes well, and will come with a custom AMD processor, with AMD Radeon Graphics. The Linux operating system will be customisable and will run not only Atari emulators, but potentially other app portals such as Steam.

Here's the return of the Mac: "We wanted to create a killer TV product where people can game, stream and browse with as much freedom as possible, including accessing pre-owned games from other content providers."

Projected price is $250-$300 (so about 200-230 quids) but as we all know, when it comes to crowd-funding, timescales can slip and prices can rise.

The important thing is that this is more than just another retro console. It will boast a customised Linux interface for TV, and users will be able to do as much tinkering about under the bonnet as they like.

We're not looking at a gaming powerhouse, but it should be able to stand shoulder to shoulder with a good, non-game-specific PC.

The big draw, of course is that looks-wise, it is a sleek, more refined version of the classic Atari 2600, walnut wood finish and all. µ