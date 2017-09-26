Google's connected Levis denim jacket it out this week

IT HAS TAKEN SIX MONTHS, but the Google and Levis smart denim jacket is finally going on sale to cowboys in the US who don't like to wash their clothes too often and have no intentions to alter or tailor it.

We wrote about this double denim opportunity in March, cynically, and now it has been officially announced as going on sale we can see that we have more reasons not to be interested in one. For example, you cannot wash it more than 10 times. This is probably OK unless you like to keep things clean, or do not like to soften the colour of denim.

You can't even dry clean the thing, and you cannot cut off any dirty parts either because tailoring the jacket would void the Google warranty.

This all seems like a bit of a faff from here, particularly as we know the rules on going double denim, and are not majorly keen on the garment anyway. The fact that we can't spill food or booze down it in a carefree manner does not make it an appealing option, but we expect that some people will think that it is cool, and will put them on a pioneering par with the Jetsons.

That's enough of our concerns. Google reckons that the jacket is an exciting prospect, and claims that it is more than just a jacket and would suit cycling coffee jugglers that don't want to be made dead because they physically checked a text message.

"Whether you're cycling to work or juggling a cup of coffee, it's often difficult to pull out your phone, unlock it and answer an incoming call, read a text or skip a music track," it said.

"To help you to control your digital life while navigating your real one, Google ATAP (Google's Advanced Technology and Projects group) developed Jacquard—a connected apparel platform that allows fashion designers and apparel manufacturers to integrate connectivity and interactivity into clothes. And the first product that incorporates Jacquard—the Levi'sCommuter Trucker Jacket—will go on sale Wednesday."

The jacket has a thing on its sleeve that users can press to respond to voice noises in the ear, and a video (below) shows it being used to screen phone calls and to follow directions while cycling. You know, we've managed for so long without one that we can see us carrying on in the same way.

Besides, Google did not say how much the thing costs, and we suspect that it will be pricey. µ