Google to replace Microsoft as the search brain of Apple's Siri

GOOGLE HAS signed a deal with Apple which will see the search giant take over as default search engine for its Siri voice assistant.

Up till now, Apple has been something of a mish-mash, with Google paying around $3bn in 2014 to be the default search in the Safari web browser.

However, in the case of Siri, the searches have been conducted by Microsoft's Bing engine, which apparently is a thing.

From next week, Siri will start using Google for searches, as well as the 'Spotlight' function on Apple devices.

Apple says this is to "allow these services to have a consistent web search experience with the default in Safari".

The fact of the matter is that Siri is now being overshadowed as the voice assistant du jour by rivals, including (ironically) Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa which (also ironically) uses Bing.

The move to Google search is good for both parties. Google adds credibility to Siri, after all, when was the last time you heard someone say they were going to "Ask Jeeves" for something.

Around 2003, we reckon. And, yes we know that's a different search engine, we're using humour:

For Google, of course, the prize of consistent unfettered access to Apple's die-hard never-give-up and never-fear-spending-money fan base.

It's a high price that Google will be paying for the contract, well into the billions, but the ad revenue that can be generated off the back of search results means that it's a drop in the ocean compared to a figure like, say, $3bn.

Chopping and changing search providers is becoming big business. Last year, Firefox decided to go all regional, giving the global contact to Yahoo search, which is also a thing, albeit a rebadged Bing, that offers opt-outs for regional giants such as Yandex for Russia and Baidu for China.

But for personal assistant bots, its a burgeoning market to be, what is essentially the brain of the entire shebang.

Noone would comment. Noone wants to tell us how much money changed hands. It just did, ok? µ