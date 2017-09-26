Bill Gates shuns Apple in favour of an Android smartphone

KERMIT-LIKE EX-MICROSOFT BOSS and poo drinker Bill Gates has admitted that he has started using an Android smartphone.

The phone is an apparent lone blot on a Microsoft landscape, but he is using it, so that means something. He added that his unnamed handset runs a lot of Microsoft software and that all his personal computers do too. It must be a nightmare for him.

We picked at the lint on our cardigans as we watched Gates tell Fox News, via On MSFT, about his change in pocket phone pal, after telling the interviewer how well he and Steve Jobs got on.

"I happen to use all windows based PCs…" he said. "The phone that I have is an android phone with a lot of Microsoft software."

He added that the competition that Jobs brought to the market was a good thing, but that as far as he was concerned: "No. No iPhone."

Gates said that he "recently" switched phones so it is possible that he has taken on the Samsung Galaxy S8 that Microsoft has chosen to sell through its stores in the US. For some reason Gates didn't say what phone he was using, so we can only make assumptions here.

To be honest, knowing how open and truthful the wider technology is, we are going to assume that this is all mouth crap and that Bill Gates uses an iPhone and an Apple Watch, and even those earbud things.

Bill Gates could be using the HP Elite x3, which is a Windows Phone for Windows people. The fact that he isn't may just mean that he was but dropped it down the toilet and had to ask around an office for a replacement.

Also available as an option for Gates is the Acer Liquid Jade Primo with its Windows 10 look, feel and experience, or the Alcatel IDOL 4 Pro, which has a four(ish) star rating from three reviewers on the Microsoft store. µ