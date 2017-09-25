iOS 11 is killing your iPhone's battery life, probably

IT'S OFFICIAL: iOS 11 is killing your iPhone's battery life.

This will probably come as a surprise to few, with many early adopters of Apple's latest major iOS update having already flocked to Reddit to bemoan the performance hit their iPhone has taken.

"I would hold off at least until 11.1 comes out, I've been running GM for a couple of days and the device is slower and the battery got worse. For anyone else running 11.0 on an Iphone [sic] 6, I would suggest turning on Reduce Motion," one user said.

Another added: "I've had iOS 11 installed for a month or so and I've had the GM since iPhone 7 and iPad 2017 reveal day and I've come to a few conclusions. My iPhones battery life has taken a noticeable hit, I've had to start using battery saver mode as soon as I take it off the charger in the morning and I will make it home in the evening with about 30 percent left when I typically would have around 50% left."

What's more, enterprise mobile security firm Wandera has found concrete evidence of iOS 11 draining the battery life of iPhones and iPads.

The firm monitored a "subset of 50,000 moderate to heavy iPhone and iPad users" on its networks running iOS 11 and iOS 10, and found that battery life for those who have upgraded is decaying over twice as fast as those running iOS 10.

Wandera reports that iPhones running iOS 10 can be used for 240 minutes on average before the battery dies, while iPhones running iOS 11 last just 96 minutes on average - a decline of 60 per cent.

"In other words, the decay rate for iOS 10 is 0.006958 percent per second and for iOS 11 it's 0.01739 percent per second", Wandera explains.

The company says that some of this drain can be attributed to to Spotlight re-indexing on iOS 11, as well as upgraders wanting to try out all the new features. Wandera recommends that, until Apple releases a fix, users should limit the number of apps which can run in the background and access your location.

Some users on Reddit have said that restoring to factory settings can also help improve battery life, but notes that this only works if setting up the device as brand new, rather than restoring from a previous backup.

The issue isn't thought to be affecting iPhone 8 and 8 Plus handsets, so it's likely that the iPhone X also won't be affected. µ