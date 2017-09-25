Lenovo's retro 25th anniversary ThinkPad leaks online ahead of October launch

LENOVO'S POPULAR popular ThinkPad notebook series has come along way since it began, and according to German blog WinFuture, we might see it making a comeback.

The site has leaked some images and specs of an upcoming 25th-anniversary "retro version" ThinkPad notebook, called ThinkPad 25, which mimics the look of the first laptops that were released in the range in celebration of its success over the last quarter of a century.

The images reveal that the device will not only have a classic design thanks to a bright blue ThinkVantage enter button and a bright red TrackPoint pointing stick, but will be brought into the present day in terms of specs, and based on the existing T470 model.

There'll be a 14in IPS display with a 1920x1080 HD resolution alongside an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, a Nvidia GeForce 940MX graphics chip and even LTE support. There will also be all the modern connectivity options, with a USB-C port, an SD card reader, HDMI port, and Ethernet connectivity.



There's no news on release dates or pricing of the ThinkPad 25 yet, but considering October is the 25th anniversary, it's very likely we'll see an official announcement sometime next month.

Lenovo's last major ThinkPad release came in January at CES in Las Vegas, announcing an update its flagship ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptop which now tips the scales at just 1.13kg.



Not only is the new fifth-generation ThinkPad X1 Carbon lighter than its 1.22kg predecessor, it also squeezes a 14in display into a 13in chassis. It's been given a makeover under the hood too, with the new model packing Intel Kaby Lake internals and a Qualcomm Snapdragon X7 LTE modem. µ