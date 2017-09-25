Tim Cook plays down Apple Watch 3 connectivity issues

APPLE CEO Tim Cook has played down connectivity issues plaguing early Apple Watch 3 adopters and has promised that a fix is incoming.

The Apple Watch 3 went on sale last week, and some - including The Verge - promptly complained that the smartwatch was struggling to connect to networks properly.

This glitch, which prevents the Watch from making and receiving calls or accessing Siri, occurs when the device tried to automatically connect to a network saved by a Mac or iPhone, such as public WiFi connections that require a web-based login.

Speaking to CNBC, Cook says that the issue is "minor" and only affecting a small number of users.

"The issue is very minor, it will be fixed in a software update," Cook said.

"It has to do with the handoff between WiFi and cellular, and we'll fix that. It only happens in a rare number of cases. I've been using it for quite a while and it works great. So we're very happy about it."

Until a software fix is released, CNBC notes that deleting the troublesome WiFi network from your saved networks list alleviates the problem.

During his chit-chat with the news network, Cook also took the opportunity to boast that both the Apple Watch 3 and iPhone 8 have sold out in "so many places", despite both having been met with lacklustre queues across the UK on Friday.

"I am thrilled. Here's what we're seeing right now. The watch with LTE — the Series 3 Watch — we are sold out in so many places around the world," Cook said.

"And we're working really hard to meet demand. We've sold out of iPhone 8 and 8 Plus in some stores, but we've got good supply there. You can see what's going on here this morning — I couldn't be happier."

Last week it was confirmed that the Apple Watch 3 doesn't support international roaming, news which unlikely will go down well with the European Commission. µ