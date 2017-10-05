Apple rolls out fix for Apple Watch LTE connectivity issues

APPLE HAS PUSHED OUT a software update to fix the connectivity borkage plaguing early adopters of the Apple Watch 3.

The Apple Watch 3 went on sale last month, and some - including The Verge - promptly complained that the smartwatch was struggling to connect to networks properly.

This glitch, which prevents the Watch from making and receiving calls or accessing Siri, occurs when the device tried to automatically connect to a network saved by a Mac or iPhone, such as public WiFi connections that require a web-based login.

Tim Cook previously played down the issues and told CNBC that the problem is "minor" and only affecting a small number of users.

"The issue is very minor, it will be fixed in a software update," Cook said. "It has to do with the handoff between WiFi and cellular, and we'll fix that. It only happens in a rare number of cases. I've been using it for quite a while and it works great. So we're very happy about it."

It may be a "minor" glitch, but Apple has released an update to watchOS that, it claims, fixes the issue.

"watchOS 4.0.1 fixes issues that in rare cases were causing Apple Watch to join unauthenticated WiFi networks, such as those found in public places like coffee shops and hotels, which direct the user to a web page before the network can be accessed," the firm says in its release notes.

During his earlier chat with CNBC, Cook took the opportunity to boast that, despite these issues, the Apple Watch 3 is "selling out".

"I am thrilled. Here's what we're seeing right now. The watch with LTE — the Series 3 Watch — we are sold out in so many places around the world," Cook said.

"And we're working really hard to meet demand. We've sold out of iPhone 8 and 8 Plus in some stores, but we've got good supply there. You can see what's going on here this morning — I couldn't be happier."

Last month it was revealed that the Apple Watch 3 doesn't support international roaming, news which unlikely will go down well with the European Commission. µ