Intel's 8th-gen 'Coffee Lake' desktop CPUs are its 'best gaming processors ever'

CHIPMAKER Intel has launched its 8th-generation 'Coffee Lake' desktop CPUs and is touting the flagship Core i7-8700K as its "best gaming desktop processor ever."

Intel's long-awaited Coffee Lake processors, which the firm has previously confirmed will be built using the 14nm++ manufacturing process, comprise of the quad-core Intel Core i3 and hexa-core Core i5 and Core i7 CPUs.

The flagship Core i7-8700K CPU, which has its sights set firmly on AMD's top-end Ryzen chips, will offer gamers are 25 per cent improvement in performance over Kaby Lake, according to Intel which used a direct comparison of the Core i7-8700K versus i7-7700K in Gears of War.

Adopters of Intel's flagship 8th-gen desktop CPU will also see 32 per cent performance gains for to 4K video editing, while streaming and recording will be 45 per cent faster than before.

Intel also said that it has implemented some new some new 4K tech that will make for smoother streaming of 10-bit, HDR Ultra HD video now on services such as Netflix. The new processors will support Intel Optane, the memory acceleration technology that Intel began rolling out in 2016.

Anand Srivatsa, general manager of the Desktop Platform Group at Intel: "We are laser-focused on giving the enthusiast community the ultimate desktop experience, from chart-topping performance to a platform that can flex with their needs.

"Our 8thGen Intel Core desktop processors deliver tremendous improvements across the board and - for gamers, in particular- offer an unbeatable experience."

Intel's Coffee Lake CPU lineup will be available from 5 October. The Core i3 chips, which offer base clock speeds up to 4GHz, will start at $117, while pricing for the Core i5 CPU will start at $182. The flagship Core i7-8700K will be available from $359.

As expected, Intel's new CPUs will require a new chipset (Z370) and thus new motherboards. Intel has confirmed that previous-gen CPUs will not work with the new chipset.

The arrival of Intel's 8th-gen Coffee Lake CPUs comes just days after it was revealed that the firm has delayed the launch of its first 10nm CPUs for the third time. The chips, codenamed 'Cannon Lake', are now unlikely to launch until late 2018. µ