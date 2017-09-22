IFixit gets hold of an iPhone 8 and absolutely destroys it

EVER RELIABLE tiny screwdriver wielders at iFixit have flown over to Australia to get an iPhone 8 so that they can take it to bits ruin the warranty and make another curious demand on the work expense account.

IFixit does this, this is its thing. It saves casual users from breaking their new phone down and then putting it back together and wondering why there are so many screws left over, and where you were supposed to put that funny dongle thing and whether Carpark Whorehouse the shop will still take it back.

This time around the firm streamed the take-apart live online. We don't think that Jony Ive would have watched it, unless he was sitting behind a sofa while shivering, and thumping his fists against the floor.

It makes for painful viewing, you know, if you are easily affected. We really don't care. You could sandblast an iPhone and then give it to a dog to play with as far as we are concerned. You may feel differently, particularly if you work in Apple public relations or if you are Tim Cook or the aforementioned Jony Ive.

The Livestream is over now, but the teardown information remains online. "Apple's gone and skipped its iPhone "S" update, so we followed suit and skipped ahead a couple time zone ," it said.

"We're here at in Sydney, Australia, bringing you the iPhone 8 teardown as early as you can get it. Time to find out if Apple's playing a game of mere numerical catch-up to Samsung's Galaxy S8 line, or if glass backing and wireless charging warrants skipping ahead a grade."

One of the first things noticed was the missing wheelie bin logo that suggests some recycling positives, iFixit's jury wondered why this was awol and pondered whether the phone's shell would stand up to modern problems like bum bends.

"On the backside, we spy the iPhone's snazzy new glass backing with its seven-layer colour finish," said the firm.

"Apple assures everyone that this rear panel is reinforced with "an internal laser-welded steel and copper structure," but time and durability tests will tell if this phone will suffer from a snap, crackle, pop—or yet another Bendgate".

Initially, the teardowners found that there was not much new in the phone, but they did accept that the back of it was quite changed. "A first glance reveals nothing new—yet. We quickly dive beyond the glassy surface into the 8 to see if this silicone-studded beauty is just a reflection of its former self or transparently cutting-edge," it said.

However, Apple has changed the screws that it uses inside the phone, something that made the takedown job a little easier. This is unlikely to have much of an impact on end users though. µ