Report: HPE will shed 5,000 jobs starting before Christmas

If you're HPE and you know it, shed some jobs

HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE (HPE) looks set to slash its workforce by 5000 - that's about ten percent of its global peeps, according to a report from Bloomberg.

The layoffs are due to start before the turkey gets carved this year, though informants have asked not to be identified.

The job cuts will affect people in its US headquarters and across the world and is likely to include management posts.

So far, there is no official word from HPE on the matter. Boss Meg Whitman recently told analysts that she is looking to reshape the company to leverage areas where it has seen growing demand, whilst pushing to become leaner by cutting "layers" in the organisation.

"With fewer lines of business and clear strategic priorities, we have the opportunity to create an internal structure and operating model that is simpler, nimbler and faster," she said.

The aim is to find $1.5bn in savings over a three-year period.

Two years after its demerger from HP Inc, which has taken on the more consumer elements such as personal computers, printers and software, there's still a significant amount to do in order to make HPE the lean, mean, cloud machine that it wants to be.

Whitman has left her role at HP Inc but remains at the helm of HPE. It had been rumoured that she was one of the names in the frame to take over at troubled crapsicab firm Uber.

The company (HPE) faces strong and ever-present competition from the likes of Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure as well as hardware providers in the enterprise sector. It seems that Whitman is keen to get the Enterprise business to focus on a few core strengths in order to make a proper niche for itself as it carves its separate identity.

Already this year, the company has bought Nimble Storage for £938m and shown off its ARM-Powered 160TB behemoth "The Machine" which always sounds like it was named by Stewie Griffin. µ