iOS11 turns Bluetooth and Wifi back on if its 5am, or you walk about a bit

iPhone X will need more key presses to turn off wifi

THE WORLD'S favourite toy phone, the Fisher Price… sorry, Apple iPhone has just received an upgrade to its latest and greatest operating system yet, iOS 11. But all is not well in hipster town - it appears Bluetooth and Wifi don't turn off, even if you turn them off.

The Control Centre, which has had a major overhaul for iOS 11 now has two settings - "On" and "Disconnect all the things" - but doesn't actually turn the radios off. That one is labelled "Off".

Eventually, devices in range will start to reconnect under a list of specific circumstances, that - and let's be clear on this - is not the same as if you turned the ruddy things off.

In a work of sheer Microsoftesque "let us think for you", Apple has explained that it has made the decision because apparently, that is what users want from the £1000 iPhone X

It cites the examples of Airdrop, Airplay, Apple Pencil, Apple Watch, Handoff, Instant Hotspot, Instant Hotspot again for some reason, and Location Services, being something you would never want to be switched off, even if you do.

Wifi won't connect again until you… turn it on… but also, manually connect to a network, reboot your toy, the time turns 5 am, or… you move.

Yes. If you move location, it will assume you want to reconnect. It's a fricking mobile phone! Of course, you're going to want to move!

You can do a full turn off of Wifi and Bluetooth using Settings, but in terms of intuitive, this is a move akin to telling you to loose weight by eating lard packets. Plus of course, you won't get "the best experience".

Satya? Is that you pulling Tim's strings?

Obviously putting your phone in Airplane mode, will turn everything off, because safety, but security experts are questioning whether having Bluetooth and Wifi on when they're supposed to be off is a ruddy huge security risk, and yes, they're probably right.

