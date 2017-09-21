WhatsApp is unlikely to support Theresa May's backdoor demands

ENCRYPTED CHAT THING WhatsApp is very unlikely to embrace demands from Theresa May to do anything, according to a report on Sky News, because it has already told the UK government to shove its backdoor access talk where the sun does not shine.

Sky News, a Murdoch outfit, reports that the UK Government demanded that WhatsApp comes up with a way to offer access to encrypted messages this summer and that the chat thing would have none of it.

Sky has a source for this who claimed that encryption is really stuffing up law enforcement investigations because it is used by terrorists. "It is crucially important that we can access their communications - and when we can't, it can provide a black hole for investigators," said the source who explained to Sky that 80 per cent of investigations are held back by this sort of privacy protection.

We have asked WhatsApp if it would like to confirm the two fingers it gave to government and are waiting for it to get back to us. In the meantime the service's FAQ makes it clear that detail demanders will get sent away empty handed because that it the business that it is in.

"WhatsApp has no ability to see the content of messages or listen to calls on WhatsApp. That's because the encryption and decryption of messages sent on WhatsApp occurs entirely on your device. Before a message ever leaves your phone, it is secured with a cryptographic lock, and only the recipient has the keys. In addition, the keys change with every single message that is sent. While all of this happens behind the scenes, you can confirm your conversations are protected by checking the security verification code on your device," it explains.

"Naturally, people have asked what end-to-end encryption means for the work of law enforcement. WhatsApp appreciates the work that law enforcement agencies do to keep people safe around the world. We carefully review, validate, and respond to law enforcement requests based on applicable law and policy, and we prioritize responses to emergency requests. As part of our education efforts, we published information for law enforcement about the limited information we collect and how they can make requests of WhatsApp."

Yesterday we reported that Theresa May thinks she knows better than technology firms when it comes to dealing with problematic posts. µ