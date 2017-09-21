This is what a grey parrot looks like. This isn't Buddy, but you wouldn't have known

A PARROT has become the latest voice to fool Amazon's Alexa voice assistant after ordering gift boxes using an Amazon Echo.

Buddy the African Grey Parrot (5), mimicked his owner's voice so convincingly that her Amazon Echo accepted the order for six gift boxes.

Corienne Pretorius (39) from Greenwich, London, via South Africa, Africa realised that the parrot had overheard a conversation she had been having, and ordered the boxes while she was out.

The Giovanni Grazeilli Decorative Gift Boxes (age unknown) were unavailable for comment.

The bird has since been filmed responding to the word "Alexa" and saying "Oh um, hang on! Alexa!" in Mummy's voice.

Originally Corienne had thought it might have been her husband Jan (45) or her eight-year-old son Jaden (8)* but, oh, how we laughed, it was Buddy all along.

As Alexa has a facility to require a PIN code before placing an order, it was really down to the family that their bird was able to make the request.

Because the world has gone to hell in a handbasket, we've actually had expert comment on this.

Nils Lenke, Senior Director of Corporate Research at Nuance Communications said:

"As we increasingly control our smart home devices with our voice, biometric technology will only become a more important component as it will provide a convenient and natural way to personalise and secure access to a device, car or the system based on who you are -- particularly as many of these devices are shared within a household.

"With cases where voice assistants have purchased products after they were mentioned on TV shopping channels and now ‘Buddy the Parrot' has been discovered to be the source of a mystery ‘gift box' order after it mimicked its owner, it's clear that these devices need to be able to identify who is speaking to the device.

"Voice biometrics allows for a conversational experience that starts by waking up a device so it knows who to respond to, and from there, engages in a more personalised and secure interaction, whether it's accessing apps, music and TV content, home utility and security systems or other services.

So now everyone is happy - Buddy the Parrot has his gift boxes, Corienne probably got paid a handsome fee for the photo shoot in The Sun and Nuance have got a lovely big quote in your ever-loving INQUIRER.

Now - INQ public service announcement - put a ruddy PIN on your ruddy voice assistant. OK? We've already had dolls houses being ordered by the TV, and South Park this week sent Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant devices crazy.

We're going for a lie-down with a glass of Lambrini. µ

*we sourced this story from The Sun - why are tabloids obsessed with how old people are?