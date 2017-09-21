Google's Nest plays catch up with new security products

GOOGLE OFFSHOOT Nest has announced a new range of products to help it limp back into the smart home market.

The smart home pioneer, has lost its mojo of late with so many competitors in the space and a string of security issues and is now playing catch up, with a smart door lock, made with Yale, who already have a range of them, an intruder alarm, of which there are myriad, and a video doorbell, which is essentially another camera with a button on it, and unlikely to be better than the Ring range which has a huge head start.

The company which made waves as the first popular ‘smart' thermostat to reach the masses, went on to buy security firm Dropcam and has moved its focus towards home security, particularly focusing on cameras.

Also on the list was an outdoor version of its IQ facial recognition camera, with HDR recordings as you would find in a top-of-the-range telly (why?) however, unlike offerings from the likes of Netatmo, a subscription is required for facial recognition, and that's on top of the over-the-odds pricing.

A Nest Secure starter kit will be $499 (£368) and on there are further charges if you want a mobile (SIM) backup system. It consists of "Detect" sensors, "Tag" keyfobs to arm and disarm and "Guard" which is a box that makes a noise.

It seems that Nest believes that it can trade on its name and its "Works with Nest" system, based on Google's IoT infrastructure, but although the build quality of Nest products is excellent, the premium pricing will not be a lure to those being offered similar specs from other companies.

The big selling point is the ability to control everything from a single app, but there are plenty of ways to do that now for far less money, without being locked into a system.

The rest of the range has yet to be priced but will go on sale in November in the US. UK release dates are as yet unknown.

The most recent UK product was a camera (duh) with zoom and enhance capability. µ