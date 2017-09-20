Intel reportedly delays 10nm Cannon Lake CPUs until late-2018

CHIPMAKER Intel has reportedly delayed its much-hyped 10nm 'Cannon Lake' CPUs until the end of 2018.

Despite confirming not that long ago that its first 10nm chips would absolutely, definitely show up in PCs by the end of this year, Intel is said to have delayed the arrival of Cannon Lake for the third time, with the new chips now expected to arrive towards the end of 2018.

That's a setback of more than a full year over the company's originally announced schedule which placed Cannon Lake as a mid-2017 product.

DigiTimes reports that this delay has impacted the plans of OEMs, including Apple, who were reportedly planning to release Cannon Lake-powered devices early next year.

Some manufacturers are said to be already considering skipping the 10nm Cannon Lake processors to instead hold out for its successor, codenamed 'Ice Lake', which will be built on the 10nm+ manufacturing process.

Intel claims that Ice Lake, which will offer "amazing performance and responsiveness," will be available soon after Cannon Lake launches. But, let's face it, it'll probably be delayed.

Intel hasn't said much about its upcoming Cannon Lake CPUs, but they will reportedly offer 25 per cent more power than Intel's 14nm Kaby Lake processors, and 45 per cent less power consumption.

While the chipmaker hasn't said much about the processors, Intel this week 10nm Cannon Lake wafer (above) at its Technology and Manufacturing Day in Beijing on Tuesday.

Stacey Smith (pictured), Intel's group president of manufacturing, operations and sales, said at the event: "Intel manufacturing processes advance according to Moore's Law, delivering ever more functionality and performance, improved energy efficiency and lower cost-per-transistor with each generation,

"We are pleased to share in China for the first time important milestones in our process technology roadmap that demonstrate the continued benefits of driving down the Moore's Law curve."

The firm hasn't yet addressed the Cannon Lake delays, so it's unclear why it's going to take another year for the processors to make it to market. µ