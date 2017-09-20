Amazon plans to get Alexa all over your face (with a pair of smart glasses)

It is hoped Alexa Glasses will look like this

AMAZON'S ALEXA voice assistant could be coming on your face. In the form of a pair of glasses.

Thankfully, however, this first foray into wearables isn't overambitious Google Glass or those stupid Snapchat specs, but rather a more elegant way of having an Alexa-powered headset at your side.

Reports say that the glasses will work using bone conduction, meaning that users won't need to block their ears when wearing them.

The glasses are among a raft of rumoured items coming from the Amazon stable before year-end including an upgraded Fire TV with Alexa built in, a Chromecast style dongle to replace the Fire TV Stick and a security camera to go with its fugly-as-fudge Amazon Echo Show, which looks like a microfiche in a post-apocalyptic library.

Alexa is proving to be a powerhouse for Amazon, with research company CIRP quoting it as having 76 per cent of the market against Google Home's 24 per cent.

Of course, for Amazon, this is a big money spinner. Alexa represents an ecosystem that feeds into its other services such as shopping and indirectly to its hugely successful cloud business.

It's not clear as yet what form the glasses will take. To avoid falling into the "looking like a dick" trap of Google Glass, they will need to look natural and will probably have to accommodate prescription lenses as well.

Amazon will hope that the glasses will strike the right balance between the over-engineered Glass and the novelty Snapchat specs, which also brought with them privacy concerns for their ability to take clandestine photos.

With something as subtle as a personal assistant in a pair of glasses, Alexa users will be able to take "her" with them, something that, as yet, hasn't been easy, given that Amazon's attempts at a phone went down like a fart at the vicarage tea party.

There are no further details on availability or pricing as yet, but we reckon you'll probably see launches of some of the other guff we've mentioned first. Alexa is most definitely coming to get you. µ