iOS 11 update fixes email borkage for Microsoft account users

APPLE HAS PUSHED OUT an update to iOS 11 that fixes the email borkage issue affecting Microsoft accounts.

Earlier this month it was revealed that some early adopters of iOS 11 haven't been able to send emails since installing the update.

The bug affects Outlook.com, Office 365, and Exchange 2016 account holders, who have flocked to Reddit to moan that they can no longer send or reply to emails using Apple's native Mail app in iOS 11.

To make matters worse, this bug was found by testers during the beta period - including us here at INQ - but had not been fixed as of the iOS 11 public release last week.

One user moaned on Reddit: "This really pisses me off. Apple has known about this ever since beta 4 or 5 and have done nothing about it. This is a big bug and lots of people use exchange servers."

Apple on Tuesday rolled out iOS 11.0.1 and said in a support document that the update will fix the issue.

"If your email account is hosted by Microsoft on Outlook.com or Office 365, or an Exchange Server 2016 running on Windows Server 2016, you might see this error message when you try to send an email with iOS 11: 'Cannot Send Mail. The message was rejected by the server,'" Apple said. "To fix the issue, update to iOS 11.0.1 or later."

This ain't the only bug plaguing users of iOS 11. Last week it was revealed that the software's new toggles for Bluetooth and WiFi in the redesigned Control Centre, er, don't actually switch off Bluetooth or WiFi.

What's more, o Monday, it was reported that iOS 11 is draining the battery life of iPhones and iPads.

Wandera monitored a "subset of 50,000 moderate to heavy iPhone and iPad users" on its networks running iOS 11 and iOS 10, and found that battery life for those who have upgraded is decaying over twice as fast as those running iOS 10. µ