iOS 11 borks email for Outlook, Office 365 and Exchange users

Apple says it's working with Microsoft on a fix

THE ROLLOUT of iOS 11 hasn't gone exactly to plan, as some early adopters are complaining they can't send emails since installing the update.

The bug is said to be affecting Outlook.com, Office 365, and Exchange 2016 account holders, who have flocked to Reddit to moan that they can no longer send or reply to emails using Apple's native Mail app in iOS 11. 

To make matters worse, this bug was found by testers during the beta period - including us here at INQ - but had not been fixed as of the iOS 11 public release on Tuesday.

One user moaned on Reddit: "This really pisses me off. Apple has known about this ever since beta 4 or 5 and have done nothing about it. This is a big bug and lots of people use exchange servers."

Another added: "How does a bug that affects one of the most fundamental / widely deployed systems not get detected in beta I'm not shit posting, but I find it hard to believe apple don't have a 365 account within their reach."

Apple has acknowledged the issue on its website and says that it's working with Microsoft on a fix. 

"If your email account is hosted by Microsoft on Outlook.com or Office 365, or an Exchange Server 2016 running on Windows Server 2016, you might see this error message when you try to send an email with iOS 11: "Cannot Send Mail. The message was rejected by the server," it said.

"Apple is working closely with Microsoft to resolve the issue and will release a fix soon in an upcoming software update."

Apple's iOS 11 release hasn't only gone down badly with users of Microsoft's email services, as many with 16GB devices have complained that they don't have enough free storage to install the hefty 1.89GB update. µ

