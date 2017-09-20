iOS 11 borks email for Outlook, Office 365 and Exchange users
Apple says it's working with Microsoft on a fix
THE ROLLOUT of iOS 11 hasn't gone exactly to plan, as some early adopters are complaining they can't send emails since installing the update.
The bug is said to be affecting Outlook.com, Office 365, and Exchange 2016 account holders, who have flocked to Reddit to moan that they can no longer send or reply to emails using Apple's native Mail app in iOS 11.
To make matters worse, this bug was found by testers during the beta period - including us here at INQ - but had not been fixed as of the iOS 11 public release on Tuesday.
