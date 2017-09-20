Theresa May wants tech firms to take down terror chat within two hours

TECHNOLOGY COMPANIES MAY HAVE TO HIRE SOMEONE to man a phone just in case Theresa May phones them up and tells them to remove some content from the internet.

They will have to bend to the PMs demands within two hours, because that's what she wants. Theresa May may not have given the process the proper thought, we don't know. She comes out with a lot of crap that no one likes and persists with it.

"Terrorist groups are aware that links to their propaganda are being removed more quickly, and are placing a greater emphasis on disseminating content at speed in order to stay ahead," she will say on Wednesday.

"Industry needs to go further and faster in automating the detection and removal of terrorist content online, and developing technological solutions that prevent it being uploaded in the first place."

According to the Guardian, she is going to bring this up at a summit with technology companies and her French and Italian counterparts. Currently, it takes around 36 hours to get ISIS stuff taken offline, but the government would like tech firms, like Google and Facebook and Twitter, to develop systems that don't let it online in the first place.

Twitter, by its own evidence, is doing a lot to take down this stuff, and in the last two years, it claims to have shut down 75 per cent of such accounts before they even had a chance to tweet.

At times like this we turn to Jim Killock, the executive director of the Open Rights Group for a bit of sense. He agrees with the need, but doubts the method.

"Internet companies have a role to play in removing illegal content from their platforms but we need to recognise the limitations of relying on automated takedowns. Mistakes will inevitably be made - by removing the wrong content and by missing extremist material," he said.

"There needs to be transparency about where takedown requests come from and what is being taken down automatically; there also need to be clear routes for appeal when mistakes are made. There are also wider implications. This move by the British, French and Italian Governments could also be used to justify the actions of authoritarian regimes, such as China, Saudi Arabia and Iran, who want companies to remove content that they find disagreeable."

Think tank Policy Exchange has just come out with a report that found that the UK has more apparent interest in such chat than any other country in the world.

"The spate of terrorist attacks in the first half of 2017 confirmed that jihadist radicalisation is a real and present danger to the national security of the UK and its allies," it explained.