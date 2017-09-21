Asus Zenfone 4: Dual camera-equipped Honor 9 rival is coming to Blighty

ROME: PC MAKER Asus has announced that its dual-camera-equipped Zenfone 4 smartphone is coming to the UK.

The Asus Zenfone 4 (no, not that one), which was announced for the US back in August, is all about its camera.

Well, it is if you ask Asus, which is touting the Zenfone 4's mobile photography credentials as "unparalleled" thanks to its dual-lens setup. This is made up of a 12MP Sony IMX362 sensor with f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilisation, and a secondary 8MP wide-angle lens that provides a "200 per cent larger view" than standard traditional smartphone cameras.

The 12MP camera also boasts 5x light sensitivity, alongside 'ultrafast' 0.03 seconds phase-detection, subject-tracking auto-focus and support for 4K video recording.

Naturally, like most modern flagships, Asus has also kitted out the Zenfone 4 with a 'Pro'' mode, which allows you to adjust the shutter speed, white balance, exposure and ISO. It also comes complete with an iPhone-esque Portrait mode, and an - ugh - beautification mode editing your selfies shot using the phone's 8MP f/2.0 front-facing camera.

Specs-wise, the Asus Zenfone 4 ain't going to blow the likes of the Galaxy S8 and iPhone X out of the water - but it also doesn't come with a £999 price-tag.

Under the hood there's a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor paired with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage (with microSD expansion) and support for LTE speeds up to 600Mbps. A 3,000mAh battery rounds things off, which Asus claims will get you up to 30 hours of talk-time. Fast charging is also supported, naturally, which will fill half of your battery in, precisely, 36 minutes.

The Zenfone 4, which sports a design reminiscent of the firm's aluminium-clad laptops, also packs a 5.5in Full HD AMOLED screen, a physical home button with a fingerprint sensor baked-in and USB-C connectivity.

The Asus Zenfone 4 will be available to pre-order in the UK from 6 October priced at £449.99. Asus will also be bringing the Zenfone 4 Max - which packs a mammoth 5,000mAh battery - to the UK for £249.99.

Oddly, though, the UK arrival of the Zenfone 4 comes just days after Asus unveiled the Zenfone V (or 5, in Apple speak), which packs a 23MP camera, Snapdragon 820 internals and a 3,000mAh battery. The smartphone will be available exclusively on Verizon in the US, for now at least. µ