Stack Overflow launches salary calculator for developers

DEVELOPER COMMUNITY Stack Overflow, which offers a question and answers service for software writers, has announced a salary calculator to make sure that you are getting your just deserts.

The tool (huh-huh-huh - we said 'tool') works across the US, Canada, the UK, France and Germany and offers data based on the annual Stack Overflow survey to calculate what you should be getting paid.

Where data allows (places like Silicon Valley and Shoreditch Roundabout) you can drill down even further than just the country.

The result will depend on what languages you speak (as it were), as well as other skills, level and length of experience, and of course, being Stack Overflow, you'll also be matched with some appropriate jobs.

This is Stack Overflow's second salary calculator. The first was specific to you working for the company itself and used as an indicator for whether you have the "right stuff" to apply.

Stack Overflow launched in 2008 and has become a hub for developers looking for help with issues surrounding the projects they are working on, solved through a forum of hive minds, backed up by a points system for valuable contributions.

The company also collates and releases data about the developer ecosystem and is working through different aspects of their annual survey as the year progresses.

Last quarter the company released data for the UK and Ireland which said that 45.3 per cent of employees feel "somewhat underpaid".

The survey also showed that developers with less than four years experience can expect a salary of around £28k. Those with more than 20 years experience could expect around £54k.

The most in-demand programming languages are Javascript and Java, but there's also a gap between demand for Amazon Web Services (AWS) proficiency and talent looking for roles - so get yourself clued up and you could make a killing. µ