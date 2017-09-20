Twitter's latest transparency report adds fresh data on government takedown requests

ARGUMENT FACILITATOR Twitter has published its 11th transparency report and lobbed in how often a government demands takedowns, and what it wants taking down, for the first time ever.

Twitter is talking about how often the government requests to remove content that may violate Twitter's Terms of Service, for example, tweets that are abusive, promote terrorism, infringe on copyright or trademarks, or don't have enough cats in them. We made that last one up. The transparency report is here.

Just because it gets a request does not mean that Twitter will bend to it, but it does see you trolling, and it won't put up with much of that.

"Government TOS reports filed under areas covered by the ‘Abusive Behavior' section of the Twitter Rules accounted for 98 per cent of global government TOS reports," it said.

"We took action in response to 13 per cent of these requests, with the majority of requests resulting in no content removal. This was due to a variety of reasons, such as the reporter failing to identify content on Twitter or our investigation finding that the reported content did not violate our Terms," it said.

"As we take an objective approach to processing global Terms of Service reports, the fact that the reporters in these cases happened to be government officials had no bearing on whether any action was taken under our Rules."

Twitter has been vocal this year about terrorism talk and how it must deal with it, however, this accounted for just two per cent of takedown suggestions. Two per cent is still too much and Twitter has been very busy beating terrorists off.

"Twitter's continued commitment to eliminate such activity from our platform has resulted in an 80 per cent reduction in accounts reported by governments compared to the previous reporting period of July 1, 2016 through December 31, 2016. Notably, government requests accounted for less than 1 per cent of account suspensions for the promotion of terrorism during the first half of this year," it added.

"Instead, 95 per cent of these account suspensions were the result of our internal efforts to combat this content with proprietary tools, up from 74 per cent in our last Transparency Report.

"Between accounts surfaced by both our internal tools and government reports, Twitter removed 299,649 accounts during this reporting period, a 20 per cent drop from the previous reporting period. Notably, 75 per cent of these accounts were suspended before posting their first Tweet." µ