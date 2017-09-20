Google Pixelbook, Home Mini and Pixel 2 XL outed in mega-leak

GOOGLE IS UNLIKELY to have many surprises in store at its 4 October event, as the so-called Pixelbook, Google Home Mini and Pixel 2 XL have been fully-outed in a handful of leaks.

The leaks come courtesy of Droid-Life, which has got its hands on images, specs and pricing details of everything set to be announced at the Google launch in two week's time.

First up is the Google Pixelbook (above), which will arrive as the successor to the Chromebook Pixel. In a bid to rival Microsoft's Surface lineup, the device will fold into a tablet, and will come with an optional Pixelbook Pen (for $99) that's "pressure sensitive, with tilt support and supposedly no lag."

The device will, according to the leak, come in Silver and will be offered in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options, priced at $1,199, $1,399 and $1,749, respectively.

Next up is the Google Home Mini (below), a sized-down version of Google's Assistant-powered Home speaker. The device, which will offer the same functionality as the full-sized speaker, will be available in Chalk, Charcoal, and Coral colours and will be available for $49.

Droid-Life's leaking spree continues with the Pixel 2 XL, Google's bigger, LG-built Android Oreo flagship. As well as giving us our first proper look at the handset (below), the leak reveals that the handset will be available in 'Black and White' or, er, 'Just Black' with a choice of 64GB or 128GB storage.

The 64GB model will cost $849, while the 128GB model will jump to $949.

According to previous leaks, the Pixel 2 XL will pack a 6in screen with the same 2:1 aspect ratio as the LG G6, Snapdragon 835 internals and audio over USB-C, with Google tipped to be ditching the 3.5mm headphone jack.

Google will also reveal a new Daydream View headset at its event on 4 October, according to Droid-Life, which will be available in Charcoal, Fog, and Cora colour options. It'll reportedly be slapped with a $99 price-tag. µ