Microsoft's Xbox One X is now available to pre-order

MICROSOFT HAS STARTED taking pre-orders for its standard Xbox One X console before it starts shipping on 7 November.

Until now, gamers could only pick up Microsoft's 'Project Scorpio' Xbox One X, but pre-orders for the special edition console promptly sold out last month, with Microsoft this week boasting that it was "the fastest-selling Xbox pre-order ever."

The standard Xbox One X can be picked up now over at Microsoft's online store, where it's been slapped with a £449.99 price-tag. It's also available at Amazon, Argos and Game, although the latter is warning that stock is limited.

Microsoft is touting the new Xbox, first unveiled in June this year, "the world's most powerful console." Designed to take on Sony's PS4 Pro, the console packs 6 teraflops of graphical power, 1TB storage and 12GB GDDR5 RAM, and Microsoft claims it's 31 per cent faster than the original Xbox One.

The console, like the PS4 Pro, is 4K-capable and will offer smooth gameplay at full Ultra HD resolution, while those with 1080p screens will see games run faster and smoother than before.

Microsoft says there will be 42 new titles launching along with it, 22 of which are exclusive to the console. These include Forza Motorsport 7, Super Lucky's Tale, and the console launch exclusive PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds.

In addition, the Xbox One X will support all Xbox One games and accessories. Some new titles classified as 'Xbox One X Enhanced' will be able to utilise the new console's enhanced processing capabilities, but will also run on Microsoft's lesser-specced consoles. µ