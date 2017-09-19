Amazon's new Fire HD 10 tablet packs a Full HD screen, quad-core internals

AMAZON HAS UPDATED its Fire HD 10 tablet with a Full HD display, quad-core internals and Alexa hands-free support for the first time.

The new Fire HD 10 is the first Amazon tablet since the 2013's Fire HDX to pack a 1080p screen, and the first Amazon tablet yet to pack a quad-core processor under the hood. This, the firm claims, makes the tablet 30 per cent faster than before.

Battery life has also been increased from eight to 10 hours, and storage upped from 16GB to 32GB in the entry-level model. A 64GB model will also be made available, while an onboard microSD slot will let you expand storage by up to 256GB.

As always, the Fire HD 10 runs a modified version of Android. Amazon is debuting a new feature called 'For You' on its latest tablet, a personalise page that "makes it easy for customers to quickly get back to reading, watching, playing or listening-and to quickly find what's next."

Hands-free Alexa is also included, which means that (if you choose to activate it) you can talk to Amazon's AI assistant just as you would on an Echo device. On the Fire HD 10, Alexa can search for content on the device or through connected services, control playback and volume of media as well as answer questions and display results on the screen.

Kevin Keith, general manager of Amazon Devices, swooned: "For less than £150, the all-new Fire HD 10 offers a beautiful 1080p Full HD display, plus faster performance, more storage, and up to 10 hours of battery life.

"We're also excited to introduce Alexa hands-free for the first time on a Fire tablet. Now, you can ask Alexa to control video playback, show you your calendar, dim the lights, and much more—all without lifting a finger."

The Amazon Fire HD 10 will be available from 11 October priced at £150, 20 quid less than its predecessor. µ