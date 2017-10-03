Pixel 2 release date, price and specs: Pixel 2 XL will go on sale after the iPhone X

THE GOOGLE PIXEL 2 and Pixel 2 XL are just days away from becoming official, but thanks to an onslaught of online leaks, we know almost all there is to know about the Android Oreo flagship duo.

We've rounded up everything we know about the two handsets below, and will update this article as soon as we hear more.

Release date

Google has confirmed that its Android Oreo flagships will launch on 4 October, at a hardware event that's also expected to see the unveiling of Google Assistant-powered headphones similar to Apple's AirPods, a new smaller version of Google Home and a new Chromebook Pixel laptop.



According to a report at VentureBeat, the Google Pixel 2 will arrive on shelves on 19 October. The Pixel XL 2, however, won't be available until 15 November - two weeks after Apple's iPhone X goes on sale.

Price

The Pixel 2 and 2 XL will both be made available with a choice of 64GB and 128GB storage, according to reports. According to Droid Life, these will be priced at $649/$749 (Pixel 2) and $849/$949, respectively. There's no word yet on UK pricing details.

Specs

- Full HD display / QHD display

- IP67 certification

- 'Active Edge' functionality

- Rear-facing fingerprint scanner

- e-SIM card slot

- Snapdragon 835 processor, 3GB / 4GB RAM

- Google 'Pixel Camera' technology with OIS, Wide Colour Gamut

- 2,700mAh battery / 5,520mAh battery

- 64GB and 128GB storage options

- No 3.5mm headphone jack, audio over USB-C

Latest news

28/9/17: Android Central has got its hands on full specs for the so-called Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, which confirms that both will pack Snapdragon 835 processors, IP67 certification, HTC-style squeezy edges, 64GB and 128GB storage options and, frustratingly, no headphone jack.

Not only will the Pixel 2 and 2 XL ditch the headphone jack, but they'll also come without a ruddy SIM slot, according to the leak. Instead, the smartphones will include an e-SIM card slot - much like that seen on the Apple Watch 3 - which will allow it to connect to different networks without needing to replace the SIM card.

New camera tech, that Google is calling "Pixel Camera", is also set to debut on the new Pixels, which will be powered by the firm's homegrown imaging chip. Don't expect dual cameras, but Android Central does expect optical image stablisation (OIS) and Wide Colour Gamut to feature on the handsets.

Elsewhere, the smaller Pixel 2 is tipped to pack a Full HD display topped with Gorilla Glass 5, a 2,700mAh battery and a "larger bezel" than last year's Google Pixel to accommodate dual stereo speakers. The Pixel XL 2 will, according to the leak, feature a curved QHD display and a beefier 3,520mAh battery.

20/9/17: Droid-Life has leaked an official-looking image of the Pixel 2 XL, Google's bigger, LG-built Android Oreo flagship. As well as giving us our first proper look at the handset (below), the leak reveals that the handset will be available in 'Black and White' or, er, 'Just Black' with a choice of 64GB or 128GB storage.

19/9/17: An update to the Google app (version 7.12), unpacked by 9to5Google, has confirmed the Pixel 2's much-rumoured 'Active Edge' feature, which will - much like the HTC U11 - add squeeze-like functionality to the Google's Android flagship.

Google Assistant itself will be getting a bunch of updates, and the code reveals that Pixel users will be able to choose a custom voice for the digital helper, and create custom 'hotwords' to fire it up, rather than the default 'OK Google' phrase.

Other new features confirmed in the code deep-dive include the ability to play 'ambient noises' that will shut off automatically as you fall asleep and the ability to customise the Google search bar in Android with more colours and designs.

16/8/17: An FCC filing made by HTC has revealed what we can expect from the Google Pixel 2. The filing confirms that the phone will feature the firm's Snapdragon 835 "platform", thanks to its choice of WiFi chip, despite earlier rumours of a Snapdragon 836 processor. Storage is listed at 50.66GB free when 21 per cent is used, revealing that the Pixel 2 likely will come with 64GB built-in as standard.

4/8/17: The Google Pixel 2 is likely going to be the next flagship smartphone to ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack. Stephen Hall, of 9to5Google, has tweeted that Google will drop the headphone jack on both the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2, in favour of Bluetooth and audio over USB-C.

It remains unclear whether, like Apple, Google will offer wireless headphones alongside the Pixel 2, or whether users will be forced to carry around another ruddy dongle.

24/7/17: The Pixel 2 will reportedly be the first smartphone to pack Qualcomm's as-yet-unannounced Snapdragon 836 CPU.

So says Android Headlines, which has heard from 'unnamed industry insiders' that Google's upcoming Android O flagship will be the first device to pack Qualcomm's rumoured revision of its Snapdragon 835 processor. Or platform, whatever. This processor, set to launch as the Snapdragon 835, will be "relatively similar" to its predecessor, according to the report, but will feature higher peak GPU and CPU clock speeds. µ