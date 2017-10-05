Pixel 2 release date, price and specs: Android flagships now available to pre-order

THE GOOGLE PIXEL 2 and Pixel 2 XL are official and have their sights set firmly on the likes of the iPhone X and Galaxy S8.

The duo of Android Oreo flagships aren't too dissimilar from last year's Pixels, but up the ante in the specs department with Snapdragon 835 internals, souped-up cameras and, er, no headphone jack.

We've rounded up everything you need to know about Google's new Pixels and will update this article as soon as we hear more.

Release date

Both the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are available to pre-order in the UK. The Pixel 2 will start shipping on 17 October, while the Pixel 2 XL is listed on Google Play as shipping in "five to six weeks."

Price

Over at Google Play, the 64GB Pixel 2 can be picked up for £629 SIM-free, while the 128GB model will set you back £729. The Pixel XL 2, which is available in the same configurations, is available for £799 and £899, respectively.

Here in the UK, EE is the exclusive network partner for the Pixel 2. Over on its website, the smaller Pixel 2 is available on tariffs starting at £42.99 per month, which includes a 50 quid upfront cost and bags you 1GB of monthly data. The Pixel XL 2 is available on contracts starting at £62.99 per month, which comes with 8GB data included. Both phones are being offered with a free Google Home Mini device.

Carphone Warehouse, naturally, is also flogging the two smartphones. Pricing for the Pixel 2 starts at £44 per month with a £59.99 upfront cost, while pricing for the XL model starts from, er, £13.99 per month with a £759 (!) upfront cost.

Specs

- 5in Full HD AMOLED display / 6in QHD pOLED display

- 146x70x7.8 mm / 158x77x7.9mm

- IP67 certification

- 'Active Edge' functionality

- Rear-facing fingerprint scanner

- nano-SIM slot and e-SIM card

- Snapdragon 835 processor and 4GB RAM

- 12MP rear camera with OIS, 8MP front-facing camera

- 2,700mAh battery / 3,520mAh battery

- 64GB and 128GB storage options

- No 3.5mm headphone jack, audio over USB-C

- Fast Charging support

- Bluetooth 5.0

Latest news

4/10/17: The Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are official. The flagship duo, neither of which look too dissimilar to their respective predecessor, put Google Assistant at the forefront, naturally. The handsets' squeezy 'Active Edge' functionality - similar to that seen on the HTC U11 - provides a handy, albeit gimmicky way to quickly launch the AI assistant.

Google Lens, a feature first announced at I/O, will also make its debut on the two new Pixels. Using Assistant, Lens can detect what is in the real world around you and provide relevant search results.

Specs-wise, both the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 64GB and 128GB storage options and, as recent rumours had suggested, an Apple Watch-esque e-SIM slot that will enable phones to connect to different networks when travelling, for example. There will be a standard nano-SIM slot onboard too.

While Google hasn't ditched the SIM slot altogether, Google has followed Apple with its decision to bin the 3.5mm headphone jack. Instead, Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL owners will have to make do with the onboard USB-C port, or make the leap to Bluetooth headphones.

Elsewhere, the smaller Pixel 2 packs a 5in Full HD AMOLED screen, while the Pixel XL 2 offers a beefier 6in QHD pOLED display, with considerably less bezel than its pint-sized sibling and an 18:9 aspect ratio.

The Pixel 2 XL also has a bigger battery, weighing in at 3,520mAh compared to the Pixel 2's 2,700mAh offering. Both support fast charging, though, with Google boasting that you can get seven hours of battery life after just 15 minutes on charge.

On the camera front, the new phones pack 12MP rear-facing sensors, and 8MP cameras on the front. According to Google, these cameras have already bagged a DxOMark score of 98, the highest to be awarded to any smartphone yet.

28/9/17: Android Central has got its hands on full specs for the so-called Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, which confirms that both will pack Snapdragon 835 processors, IP67 certification, HTC-style squeezy edges, 64GB and 128GB storage options and, frustratingly, no headphone jack.

Not only will the Pixel 2 and 2 XL ditch the headphone jack, but they'll also come without a ruddy SIM slot, according to the leak. Instead, the smartphones will include an e-SIM card slot - much like that seen on the Apple Watch 3 - which will allow it to connect to different networks without needing to replace the SIM card.

New camera tech, that Google is calling "Pixel Camera", is also set to debut on the new Pixels, which will be powered by the firm's homegrown imaging chip. Don't expect dual cameras, but Android Central does expect optical image stablisation (OIS) and Wide Colour Gamut to feature on the handsets.

Elsewhere, the smaller Pixel 2 is tipped to pack a Full HD display topped with Gorilla Glass 5, a 2,700mAh battery and a "larger bezel" than last year's Google Pixel to accommodate dual stereo speakers. The Pixel XL 2 will, according to the leak, feature a curved QHD display and a beefier 3,520mAh battery.

20/9/17: Droid-Life has leaked an official-looking image of the Pixel 2 XL, Google's bigger, LG-built Android Oreo flagship. As well as giving us our first proper look at the handset (below), the leak reveals that the handset will be available in 'Black and White' or, er, 'Just Black' with a choice of 64GB or 128GB storage.

19/9/17: An update to the Google app (version 7.12), unpacked by 9to5Google, has confirmed the Pixel 2's much-rumoured 'Active Edge' feature, which will - much like the HTC U11 - add squeeze-like functionality to the Google's Android flagship.

Google Assistant itself will be getting a bunch of updates, and the code reveals that Pixel users will be able to choose a custom voice for the digital helper, and create custom 'hotwords' to fire it up, rather than the default 'OK Google' phrase.

Other new features confirmed in the code deep-dive include the ability to play 'ambient noises' that will shut off automatically as you fall asleep and the ability to customise the Google search bar in Android with more colours and designs.

16/8/17: An FCC filing made by HTC has revealed what we can expect from the Google Pixel 2. The filing confirms that the phone will feature the firm's Snapdragon 835 "platform", thanks to its choice of WiFi chip, despite earlier rumours of a Snapdragon 836 processor. Storage is listed at 50.66GB free when 21 per cent is used, revealing that the Pixel 2 likely will come with 64GB built-in as standard.

4/8/17: The Google Pixel 2 is likely going to be the next flagship smartphone to ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack. Stephen Hall, of 9to5Google, has tweeted that Google will drop the headphone jack on both the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2, in favour of Bluetooth and audio over USB-C.

It remains unclear whether, like Apple, Google will offer wireless headphones alongside the Pixel 2, or whether users will be forced to carry around another ruddy dongle.

24/7/17: The Pixel 2 will reportedly be the first smartphone to pack Qualcomm's as-yet-unannounced Snapdragon 836 CPU.

So says Android Headlines, which has heard from 'unnamed industry insiders' that Google's upcoming Android O flagship will be the first device to pack Qualcomm's rumoured revision of its Snapdragon 835 processor. Or platform, whatever. This processor, set to launch as the Snapdragon 835, will be "relatively similar" to its predecessor, according to the report, but will feature higher peak GPU and CPU clock speeds. µ