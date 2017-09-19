Google Pixel 2's squeezable frame 'confirmed' by app teardown

THE GOOGLE PIXEL 2 has fallen victim to yet another leak ahead of its October unveiling, confirming its 'Active Edge' functionality and expanded Google Assistant functionality.

An update to the Google app (version 7.12), unpacked by 9to5Google, has confirmed the Pixel 2's much-rumoured 'Active Edge' feature, which will - much like the HTC U11 - add squeeze-like functionality to the Google's Android flagship.

The app refers to the ability to "Squeeze for your Assistant", confirming clasping the device will fire up Google's AI Assistant.

Google Assistant itself will be getting a bunch of updates, and the code reveals that Pixel users will be able to choose a custom voice for the digital helper, and create custom 'hotwords' to fire it up, rather than the default 'OK Google' phrase.

"It's unclear whether Google is offering users the chance to create their own hotword to initiate the Assistant, or whether users can now select from a predefined list," 9to5Google notes.

'Routines' is another new feature set to arrive alongside Google's new Pixels. While Google has already added Shortcuts that allow users to set their own phrases to invoke Assistant commands, Routines will allow allows users to initiate multiple things with just a single command.

Other new features confirmed in the code deep-dive include the ability to play 'ambient noises' that will shut off automatically as you fall asleep and the ability to customise the Google search bar in Android with more colours and designs.

The leak doesn't reveal much about the specs of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, but previous leaks have confirmed pretty much all there is to know about the Android duo.

The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will be unveiled on 4 October, and Google is also expected to also show off its first Google Assistant-powered headphones, an updated Google Home speaker and a new Chromebook Pixel laptop. µ