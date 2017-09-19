Surface Pro 3 users can't boot from latest Windows Insider Builds

MICROSOFT APPEARS to have missed another glaring error in the Fast Ring of its Insider Programme and chundered it out to the Slow Ring.

Users of the Microsoft Surface Pro 3 have been reporting that their beloved machines won't boot if they have updated to the latest version of Windows 10 Autumn Creators Update Insider Program Slow Ring Builds 16288 and 16362.

Yes, you read that correctly. Two different builds. Same problem.

From reports on Reddit and Microsoft Answers, the issue seems to be that the system won't go past the spinning dots on the bootup screen.

Some people have tried to boot into recovery, and either reset their machine or do a refresh install, but so far, it doesn't appear to have changed anything. This is a case of downgrading to an earlier build, unfortunately - and that means booting off a USB stick.

While the Insider Program is by definition a beta programme and as such snafus like this occur, it is a slight concern that not one but two builds have gone out with this error.

The explanation appears to be that the two builds went out in quick succession and so weren't tested on a full range of equipment, rather than any evidence of incompetence.

It's worth remembering that joining any beta programme could leave you with a borked machine. But no matter how many times people are warned, they don't listen to the advice - only put a beta operating system on a secondary machine that you don't mind being temporarily (or even permanently) incapacitated.

After all, this isn't the first time that Surface Pro 3s have been borked.

Microsoft is aware of the problem and is investigating. There was a promise of more information on Monday, but at time of writing, it's Tuesday, which means that they're still working on fixing the snafu.

A few people have said that they are having similar problems with the Microsoft Surface Pro 4, but as of yet, we're not sure if this is related or not. µ