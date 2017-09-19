McAfee names Avril Lavigne and Craig David as most dangerous celebs

SECURITY FIRM MCAFEE has released its latest research into who are the most dangerous celebrities to search for online, and found that for US punters it is Canadian warbler Avril Lavigne, and in the UK it is weekday womaniser Craig David.

Neither of these seem particularly topical to us but there is no accounting for taste. Perhaps people are Googling Lavigne to see what kind of person would commit themselves to the band Nickelback, or need to remind themselves about Craig David's diary and dating tactics.

McAfee's report is based on the threat associated with the celebrities when people look for them online. It said that searches for the singers and their songs often lead to viruses and other malware issues. It could also lead to bad party playlists and a poor music collection.

"Searching for "Celebrity Name + free mp3" generated the most potentially malicious websites and helped musicians dominate the list," explained the firm.

The list of bad celebrities differs between the US and the UK completely. While the top ten worst people to Google over there includes Bruno Mars, Diddy and Katy Perry, we have to make do with Emeli Sande, Liam Payne, and Ed Sheeran.

McAfee's advice is just to steer clear of this sort of thing, or risk getting burned.

"Having the latest hit albums, videos and movies available on our connected devices immediately is a tempting proposition," said McAfee's Nick Viney.

"However, consumers need to be aware of the cyber-security risks of clicking on links that promise the latest content from celebrities, particularly when they're offering free content. When searching for their favourite content online, they need to slow down and assess the links and sources that are showing up in search results. We urge people to think before they click to protect themselves from malware and cyber-security threats."

Although Craig David is the biggest problem in the UK it is not fair that we should ignore Avril Lavigne, particularly since she gets so much attention from the hacking community. McAfee said that Googling the singer guarantees you about a one in four chance of landing on a malicious website. µ