iPhone X's stupid notch is now available to Android users

This is a photo of the iPhone X. Note the chunk taken out of the top

ANDROID USERS who want to be the hippest dudes in Groovetown can now do so, thanks to an app which simulates the stupid notch in the middle of the iPhone X screen.

Xoutof10 is a software solution to one of the biggest problems facing mankind today - how to safely take a huge chunk out of your phone screen without paying £999.

Created by GitHub user idoideas, the app will instantly make your inferior Android phone with none of the features of the iPhone X (except all of them) look and feel like you have £999 to waste on an extravagant geek status symbol.

Imagine the look on your friends' faces when you reveal that your phone isn't really an iPhone X but a good one! Oh, how we'll all laugh.

Plus it's a lot cheaper than going to the US to get one.

At present, this app is too cool for the Google Play and you'll need to sideload the .apk file from GitHub. Furthermore, don't forget that in order to do this you'll need to change the setting to allow third-party apps on your device.

What is slightly confusing us, given that this is clearly the zenith of sophistication and intelligence, is that it's only available to users of Android 6.0 Marshmallow and above.

Is this a deliberate ploy to create built-in obsolescence to users of Android 5.0 Lollipop who are quite clearly going to queue up to have a large chunk of real estate taken out of their screen?

We thought about this and realised that what it is doing is also a simulated experience - showing how iPhone 5C and earlier users are feeling after discovering that they won't be able to upgrade to iOS 11.

So it's actually a 2-in-1 app - you can choose whether to simulate having a big black blob on your screen for no aesthetic reason, or you can choose to feel how it does not to upgrade. The choice is yours.

PSA: If you're going to switch on the "unknown sources" toggle to install this app, please turn it off afterwards to protect yourself from any dodgy code that you may encounter in the future. Remember - sideloading is sadloading. µ