Google offers to auction off shopping ad placements to rivals

GOOGLE IS REPORTEDLY PLANNING to auction off ad spaces on its Shopping service in a bid to ward off further antitrust fines.

So says Reuters, which reports that, in a proposal to the European Commission (EC) on 29 August, the firm has said it will allow rival firms to bid for spots, known as 'Product Listing Ads' on its Google Shopping service.

Google made a similar proposal to the EC three years ago, but the offer was ultimately rejected following negative feedback from rivals. However, under this earlier proposal, Google had reserved the first two slots for its own ads. The new offer would also see Google set a floor price with its own bids minus operating costs.

Despite these changes, Google's latest proposition also hasn't gone down well with rival shopping firms.

According to Reuters' sources, Google sought feedback from four to five competitors and received an "overwhelmingly negative" response.

UK price comparison site Foundem, whose complaint triggered the EU investigation in 2010, has slammed the proposal as an "additional anti-competitive barrier."

"Unless Google is volunteering to break up its general-and specialized-search businesses, the inclusion of Google's comparison shopping competitors into a new or existing pay-for-placement auction would simply create an additional anti-competitive barrier," it said.

What's more, Reuters' sources note that the offer does not address the issues set out by EU competition regulators, as the EC had ordered Google to treat rivals and its own service equally.

"This is worse than the commitments," one of the people said, declining to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager told Reuters it was too early to say if the offer would be accepted.

"It is at this point in time, of course, impossible to say what will happen but obviously market reactions will be one of the things that we'll be taking under consideration."

Last week, Google announced that it would appeal the €2.42bn (around £2.1bn) antitrust fine handed to it by the European Commission (EC) earlier this year.

Google confirmed that to the INQUIRER has filed an appeal with General Court of the European Union, but didn't offer up any further comment. µ