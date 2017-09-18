2017's Emmys were a watershed moment for streaming and tech-related telly

THE PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS are not something that we'd normally write about, but here at INQ, we felt that this year's results were something of a watershed moment.

First of all, the runaway winner with five gongs was dystopian 'science fact' book adaptation The Handmaid's Tale. This is significant because it was made and shown on Hulu - the streaming service currently only available in the US.

It represents a coming of age for video streaming, with four-and-a-half of the seven nominees coming from Netflix, Hulu or Amazon Prime (we're counting Better Call Saul as a half because it originates as a Netflix show outside the US) amongst 120 total nods for cord-cutter television.

In fact, streaming dominated the nominees, with titles like Orange Is The New Black, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and The Crown on the list, whilst Stranger Things picked up 18 nominations… and won none of them.

But in a night dominated by dystopic drama we have to, of course give a nod to our favourite Brit, former games journalist Charlie Brooker, who took home two gongs - best writer of a limited series for Black Mirror and Best TV Movie for the sublime San Junipero episode from season four, which saw the series move from terrestrial television to (surprise surprise) streaming - specifically Netflix.

We've always loved Black Mirror in these parts because Brooker manages to blend plausibility with terrifying notions of a future imperfect, based on a single aspect of how we use the technology at our disposal (Elon Musk probably loves it).

But San Junipero was different, dealing with the idea of an afterlife, a digital heaven, virtual reality, and most importantly, love. We won't spoil it too much if you've not already seen it, but we defy you to come away from watching it without something in your eye - a unique proposition compared to the other episodes in what is normally a bleak flash forward to the day after tomorrow.

Brooker is said to have knocked Channel 4's collective nose out of joint when he moved the show to Netflix without giving the terrestrial broadcaster first run rights. It's another example of how big names are starting to go where the money is - online.

However, without one of their flagship shows, Channel 4 resorted to creating new from something old, and last night we saw its spiritual replacement Electric Dreams launch, based on ten short stories by seminal writer Phillip K Dick and, which we'd expect based on the first episode, will be in the running for next year's Emmys.

In order fund the series, Channel 4 has had to sell its soul again though. The series is produced by Sony Pictures and will receive its first run outside the UK on… Amazon Prime Video.

Silicon Valley (which is terrifyingly accurate by the way, as well as very funny) had plenty of nominations but didn't convert and surprisingly, Westworld, with its AI robots and ethical "are they alive" dilemmas, went empty-handed too, despite a string of nods.

Finally, though definitely not on message for this article, two awards for Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. We only mention it because we love it and you should too. Not bad for a Brummie who struggled to get work in the UK. µ