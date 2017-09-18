Apple is banning fake antivirus apps from the iOS App Store

FASHION BRAND AND PHONE MAKER Apple is reportedly banning dodgy antivirus apps from its iOS App Store, a move that would save users from downloading fake crap that is probably hard to remove.

9to5Mac reports on changes to the Apple developer terms and conditions, which spell out the bad news for scam monkeys and ne'er do wells.

"There is also new stronger wording regarding banning apps that have misleading functionality. For example, iOS apps that claim to remove viruses and malware from the system are now explicitly called out as not being allowed, as technically there is no way for them to perform those tasks," the website reports.

Naturally, we have asked Apple for its comments on this, or indeed if it can confirm that clampdown. We are waiting for it to respond to us.

There are a lot of other changes too, covering things including Apple's new Face ID and ARKit functionality introduced in iOS 11.

"The guidelines say that ARKit apps must offer' rich and integrated augmented reality experiences', suggesting that simple demo and cookie-cutter apps will be rejected. It remains to be seen how strictly the rules will be enforced, of course," reports that site.

We have found Apple's latest App Store guidelines, as updated on 14 September, and while it is not exactly clear what parts of it are new, there are elements of it that are very interesting.

For example, this rule, which probably does not need to be spelt out: "Apps that solicit, promote, or encourage criminal or clearly reckless behaviour will be rejected. In extreme cases, such as apps that are found to facilitate human trafficking and/or the exploitation of children, appropriate authorities will be notified."

Perhaps we are just new to this, but a lot of the guidelines are interesting. This is another one that piqued our interest: "Apps should not facilitate illegal file sharing or include the ability to save, convert, or download media from third party sources (e.g. Apple Music, YouTube, SoundCloud, Vimeo, etc.) without explicit authorization from those sources. Streaming of audio/video content may also violate Terms of Use, so be sure to check before your app accesses those services. Documentation must be provided upon request."

There is also some good stuff in there about data sharing. Apple is not keen on that at all.

"You may not use or transmit someone's personal data without first obtaining their permission and providing access to information about how and where the data will be used. Data collected from apps may not be used or shared with third parties for purposes unrelated to improving the user experience or software/hardware performance connected to the app's functionality, or to serve advertising in compliance with the Apple Developer Program License Agreement," says the firm.

"Data gathered from the HomeKit API or from depth and/or facial mapping tools (e.g. ARKit, Camera APIs, or Photo APIs) may not be used for advertising or other use-based data mining, including by third parties". µ