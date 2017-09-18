Nintendo raises hopes of Virtual Console on Switch with secret NES Golf game

NINTENDO SWITCH users have more games than they thought after it came to light that a copy of NES Golf is hidden in the system ROM.

The game "Flog" has raised hopes, once again, that there is a fully fledged NES emulator hiding inside the SNintendo Switch, something which has been talked about in hushed tones since launch.

With demand off the scale for the NES and SNES revival consoles, and the Switch itself proving a huge hit, there's a certain sense to giving buyers of the current flagship what they want.

Best of all, it seems as if the engineers have been hard at work to make sure it all works with Joy-Con motion controllers. It makes a certain degree of sense that using a game like Golf, where angle and power are important, would make a great testing ground for marrying the old and new together.

Yellows8, who claims to have discovered the game, as yet to reveal how he found it or what others can do to activate it which may send alarm bells ringing, but the screenshots certainly look like the real deal.

if you haven't booted the game, how did you get those screenshots, then? — Sam Machkovech (@samred) September 17, 2017

He/she says that the game has to accessed "unofficially" but won't expand further.

There's been no secret made of the fact that the Switch, like its predecessors, will be getting Virtual Console content at some point, however, Nintendo, which is no stranger to keeping its cards close to its chest, hasn't said any more about when and how this will be rolled out, or how it will compare to similar set-ups on the Wii and Wii U.

However, if Flog is the precursor to the launch of a proper Virtual Console service, it looks like it will be the first time that motion control has been added to older games to bring them screaming into the 21st century. µ