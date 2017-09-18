Motorola backtracks on Moto G4 Android Oreo upgrade promise

LENOVO-OWNED Motorola has seemingly backtracked on its promise that the Moto G4 will receive an update to Android Oreo.

The company last week released a list of devices that will be receiving the upgrade, and despite its previous insistence that the Moto G4 "will get upgraded to Android operating system versions N and O", both the G4 and G4 Plus are missing from the lineup.

The full list is as follows: Moto Z, Z Droid, Z Force Droid, Z Play, Z Play Droid, Z2 Play, Z2 Force Edition, X4, G5, G5 Plus, G5S and the Moto G5S Plus.

What's more, an eagle-eyed Reddit user has spotted that the firm has removed all references to that previous-promised Oreo upgrade from its marketing material.

As well as yanking references from its Moto G4 landing page and its listing on Amazon India, the Reddit post notes that a tweet from the official Motorola India Twitter, which recently confirmed Oreo for Moto G4, has been removed.

Naturally, news of Motorola's shady backtracking hasn't gone down well with the company's customers.

One user wrote on Reddit: "Motorola makes good phones when it comes to hardware (the G3 2015 is amazing for its budget pricing and is waterproof) but their update policy is simply horrible. I'm glad that the modding community exists (both 7.1 and 8.0 are available to me) or else I would be seriously pissed off. They gave my phone an update from 5 to 6.0 in the first few months and called it a day."

Another moaned: "Motorola has a horrible track record for having extremely late updates, discontinuing updates earlier than initially promised and so on, I stopped getting their phones because of it. You'd think that the fact they basically just ship stock android they'ed have good software support but nope!"

In a statement, Motorola refused to comment the G4 U-turn, instead telling INQ: "Today, we can only confirm the models named in the blogpost." µ