Motorola backtracks again, confirms Moto G4 Plus will receive Android Oreo

LENOVO-OWNED Motorola has made yet another U-turn and has said that the Moto G4 Plus will get Android Oreo after all.

Earlier this week, the company last week released a list of devices that will be receiving the upgrade, and despite its previous insistence that the Moto G4 "will get upgraded to Android operating system versions N and O", both the G4 and G4 Plus are missing from the lineup.

The full list is as follows: Moto Z, Z Droid, Z Force Droid, Z Play, Z Play Droid, Z2 Play, Z2 Force Edition, X4, G5, G5 Plus, G5S and the Moto G5S Plus.

What's more, an eagle-eyed Reddit user has spotted that the firm has removed all references to that previous-promised Oreo upgrade from its marketing material.

As well as yanking references from its Moto G4 landing page and its listing on Amazon India, the Reddit post notes that a tweet from the official Motorola India Twitter, which recently confirmed Oreo for Moto G4, has been removed.

Naturally, news of Motorola's shady backtracking hasn't gone down well with the company's customers.

One user wrote on Reddit: "Motorola makes good phones when it comes to hardware (the G3 2015 is amazing for its budget pricing and is waterproof) but their update policy is simply horrible. I'm glad that the modding community exists (both 7.1 and 8.0 are available to me) or else I would be seriously pissed off. They gave my phone an update from 5 to 6.0 in the first few months and called it a day."

Another moaned: "Motorola has a horrible track record for having extremely late updates, discontinuing updates earlier than initially promised and so on, I stopped getting their phones because of it. You'd think that the fact they basically just ship stock android they'ed have good software support but nope!"

However, in a statement given to INQ, Motorola has clarified that the Moto G4 Plus will receive the update, although noted that it's unlikely to arrive anytime soon.

"It's been brought to our attention that there were some errors in our marketing materials around Android O upgrades for Moto G4 Plus. This was an oversight on our part and we apologize for this miscommunication," a spokesperson said.

"It's our general practice for the Moto G family to get one major OS upgrade per device, but it's important to us we keep our promises, so in addition to the N upgrade it has already received, we will be upgrading Moto G4 Plus to Android O. Because this is an unplanned upgrade, it will take some time to fit it into our upgrade schedule."

The company failed to mention the Moto G4, which probably means that it's not going to receive the previous-promised Android Oreo update.

We'll update this article when we hear more. µ