Office 365 down: Users across Europe unable to access Exchange Online

MICROSOFT HAS CONFIRMED that Office 365 is suffering borkage across Europe, leaving many unable to access their email accounts.

In a post on Twitter, the company said that "connectivity issues" are to blame for the Exchange Online downtime.

We are investigating connectivity issues to Exchange Online for some customers in Europe. Admins check EX119696 for details. — Office 365 Status (@Office365Status) September 18, 2017

According to Down Detector, problems began at around 8am on Monday, with its live outage map showing that those in London and The Netherlands the worst hit (below) by the borkage.

"Outlook 2016 client via office365 playing up for multiple users on two distinct sites and tenants. 'Outlook is trying to retrieve data from the Microsoft Exchange server' popups fairly regularly. Email is working, just slow with regular Outlook is not responding type hangs," one user moaned on the Down Detector website.

"Outlook not responding.... waiting for exchange online... booo. Come on Office 365, we depend on this service," another said.

Commenting on the downtime, Pete Banham, cyber resilience expert at Mimecast, said: "Another headache today for admins and employees alike because of the growing business continuity risks of a SaaS monoculture.

"If work email and productivity is dependent on Office365, what happens when there's an outage?

"No organisation should trust its critical business communications to one cloud vendor without understanding the true cost of downtime"

Microsoft's cloud-based Office 365 service is no stranger to 'connectivity issues', and in June this year suffered another outage across Europe.

We'll update this article when we hear more. µ