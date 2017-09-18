Zerodium is offering $1m for Tor browser zero-days

SELF-STYLED premium zero-day acquisition platform Zerodium is offering one million dollars in bounty payments for Tor browser vulnerabilities.

Tor has its own bug bounty programme, which it announced back in 2015. "We are grateful to the people who have looked over our code over the years, but the only way to continue to improve is to get more people involved," said Nick Mathewson, co-founder, researcher, and chief architect of the Tor Project back then.

In 2014, the Russian government offered a 3.9m rubles (£65,000) prize to anyone clever enough to crack the Tor network.

Zerodium's bounty program runs until the end of November, or earlier, if the firm spends its $1m before then. Zero-days are requested on Windows and Tails Linux.

"With the increased number (and effectiveness) of exploit mitigations on modern systems, exploiting browser vulnerabilities is becoming harder every day, but still, motivated researchers are always able to develop new browser exploits despite the complexity of the task, thanks to their skills and a bit of scripting languages such as JavaScript," explained the outfit.

"Today, Zerodium sets the bar even higher with a new technical challenge: develop a fully functional zero-day exploit for Tor Browser with JavaScript BLOCKED! Exploits for Tor Browser with JavaScript allowed are also accepted/eligible but have lower payouts."

What with the fact that Tor already has its own bounty programme it does seem rather mean of Zerodium to come rolling in and offering bigger bounties. The firm explains itself, so we'll give it that.

"While Tor network and Tor Browser are fantastic projects that allow legitimate users to improve their privacy and security on the internet, the Tor network and browser are, in many cases, used by ugly people to conduct activities such as drug trafficking or child abuse," it said.

"We have launched this special bounty for Tor Browser zero-days to help our government customers fight crime and make the world a better and safer place for all."

Oh, ah. Well, we knew that the UK GCHQ and US NSA, and whatever the Russian equivalent is, want to crack into the onion, so that makes sense. Even if we don't like it. µ