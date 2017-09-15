Chrome 64 will put an end to autoplay videos on the web

GOOGLE HAS ADDED autoplay videos to its Chrome kill-list with the announcement that it will block any that automatically play sound in an upcoming update to its browser.

The autoplay ban, which sees Google following in the footsteps of Apple's Safari browser, will arrive in Chrome 64 which is due to be released in January 2018.

"Starting in Chrome 64, autoplay will be allowed when either the media won't play sound, or the user has indicated an interest in the media," Google said in a blog post.

The firm goes on to explain that Chrome will register you as being interested in autoplay videos if you click somewhere on the site during the browsing session, add a webpage to your phone's home screen, or when you frequently play media from a site on Chrome's desktop browser.

"If a website... is visited at least a certain number of times with a frequency of significant media playback higher than some value, the website will be allowed to bypass all autoplay restrictions. This information will be specific to the user and synced across devices, allowing the behaviour to stay consistent when switching to another device," Google said.

Google noted that Chrome 63 will also add a new option to completely mute individual sites which will continue between browsing sessions.

"This site muting option will persist between browsing sessions, allowing users to customize when and where audio will play," Google said.

"These changes will give users greater control over media playing in their browser, while making it easier for publishers to implement autoplay where it benefits the user."

Chrome 63, which is scheduled to be released on 5 December, will also warn users when third-party software is performing a Man-in-the-Middle (MitM) attack that hijacks their internet connection, Google announced last week. µ