Apple Watch 3 may breach EU laws with lack of roaming support

THE APPLE WATCH 3 may come into conflict with European laws after it was revealed that the device won't support international roaming.

The Apple Watch 3, which went on sale in the UK on Friday, is the firm's first smartwatch to support built-in LTE, which means that users can stream music via Apple Music and make phone calls, for example, without having to have an iPhone paired to it.

However, Apple's product page reveals - albeit vaguely - that the device won't support international roaming, saying: "Roaming is not available outside your carrier network coverage area."

This has been further confirmed over on Reddit, courtesy of a Redditor called 'learnjava' who claims to have contacted Apple Support for more information.

"I asked about the little roaming note on the product page; the answer as [sic] as follows. The Watch will not support roaming. At all. For Europeans, that means your country only, even after the recent (June) law about European roaming freedom.

"There is no way to use a European watch with e.g. a US carrier. The hardware might support identical bands (but even then way different than what we are used to from iPhones) but the service rep told me that it is not clear when and if at all it will be possible to change countries. Could be a hardware limit. Very important information for me."

Naturally, this hasn't gone down well with the Reddit community, with one user moaning: "Hmm, seems like a limitation to me. Especially for people living in Europe and "enjoying" the free roaming at the moment would kind hinder this usability like for me, as i frequtenly [sic] travel around."

Another added: "Well, this sucks. I was going to buy one in America and bring it to Mexico to use on Telcel but nope. Very disappointing. I wonder why."

News of the Apple Watch 3's lack of roaming support is unlikely to go down well with the European Commission (EC), either, which earlier this year which forced networks to drop mobile roaming.