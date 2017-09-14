'iPhone X tourism' is illegal (and doesn't actually save you much)

STEVE JOBS always said that he didn't see exchange rates as his concern and the prices that he set were, as much as possible, global.

Of course, as the UK clambers up the greasy sides of the Brexit pit, that is proving a bitter pill to swallow as $999 for an iPhone X in the US is £748 here. But we're being charged £999 instead.

However, there are a few things to remember before you jump on a plane to New York for the weekend to camp outside the Apple Store on November 2, ready for the following day.

The first is that anyone who does that is a complete dick.

The second is that HMRC, aka The Tax Man, and UK equivalent of the IRS, has made it very clear that if you buy something costing more than £390 abroad, you must pay the VAT on it if you intend to import it back to Blighty. Mail order is even worse - the limit there is a paltry £18.

Even so, if you plan it right, an 'iPhone holiday' makes a cheap stay in the US to buy your phone near-as-dammit free, at least on paper. But it's not that simple.

It's easy to forget that, although sales tax in the US is much lower than our VAT, it is not included on ticket prices because it varies from state to state, usually between around six and 11 percent.

So, say for example you went to California, you'd need to add 10.25 percent. In New York, it's lower at 8.875 percent. That means $1101.40 (£824.51) in CA, or $1087.66 (£814.33) in NY.

Even so, that's £184.67 saved. But if you're caught on the way back through customs, you'll be made to pay the UK VAT at 20 per cent, meaning your phone is suddenly £977.20 - and that's before any fines or criminal proceedings. Suddenly it's not such a bargain anymore.

It's a fairly safe bet that HMRC and the ludicrously-named UK Border Force will be on the lookout come the 4th and 5th of November, so there's a good chance you'll be asked about where your shiny new phone came from, and more than likely asked to show the three pin charger.

Of course, if the government really wanted to spend money on tax evasion, they could ask Apple to ID what MAC addresses or IMEI numbers of iPhone X devices are being used on British soil, as well as a number of other intelligence (ie snooping) based techniques.

But let's try not to overthink that one too hard for now. µ