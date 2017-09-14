Microsoft details more privacy tweaks coming in next Windows 10 update

WITH JUST over a month until the release of Windows 10's third major update, the company has revealed some more tweaks to privacy settings as it continues its quest to appease the public.

The Autumn Creators Update will start to roll out on 17 October and the new options are based around granular app by app control.

We know, it's fall-off-your-seat shocking, but it looks like Microsoft is going to give the people (some) more of what they wanted.

Quoth Microsoft's Marisa Rogers in a blog post: "As part of our ongoing dialogue and transparency with you, our customers, I am excited to announce these privacy changes coming next month in the Fall Creators Update. Windows Insiders will get an early look of some of these changes in the coming weeks. I look forward to continued dialogue and hearing your feedback".

In much the same way that recent versions of Android have offered control of exactly what functionality of the device each app has access to, now so too will Windows 10.

It can already be done, but retroactively. In other words, you have to "unpermit" apps and services, even if that means it's too late to stop them knowing where you are.

Starting with the new Creators Update, you will be required to explicitly give permission for each piece of access and there's even a full privacy statement to wallow through (or more likely ignore, make tea) during install.

There's even more if you are a Windows 10 Enterprise user. There's now a setting that will turn all data collection down to as near to zero as possible to keep Windows 10's analytics service running as it should to warn of upgrades and calamities.

All in all, it's a big step in the right direction, but perhaps not to the full extent that users would like, especially those who are used to the Windows of old that let you (more or less) lock stuff down. µ