Google confirms 4 October launch date for the Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL

GOOGLE HAS CONFIRMED that its next-generation Pixel phones will officially launch on 4 October.

As spotted by Droid-Life, Google hasn't been subtle about the confirmation, which comes just days after Apple launched its flagship iPhone X smartphone.

Instead, the firm has whacked up great big billboards in Boston, according to the report, which confirms the 4 October launch date. Besides that, not much else is given away, with the poster simply saying: "Ask more of your phone," perhaps hinting at incoming improvements to Google Assistant.

According to reports, the 4 October launch event could also see the unveiling of Google Assistant-powered headphones similar to Apple's AirPods, a new smaller version of Google Home and a new Chromebook Pixel laptop.

The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will likely be the stars of the show, although neither smartphone likely will have many surprises in store.

A recent FCC filing made by HTC, which will be building the smaller Pixel smartphone, that the Pixel 2 will boast HTC U11-a-like squeeze functionality through its 'Active Edge' feature. This added functionality will reportedly allow users to, primarily at least, squeeze the handset to interact with Google Assistant in various ways.

Screenshots also show off the new Android O Settings app and reveal that the Pixel XL is running version 8.0.1 with August's security patch installed.

Despite speculation that the Pixel 2 could be the first phone to pack Qualcomm's as-yet-unannounced Snapdragon 836 processor, the FCC filing confirms that the phone will feature the firm's Snapdragon 835 "platform", thanks to its choice of WiFi chip.

Storage is listed at 50.66GB free when 21 per cent is used, revealing that the Pixel 2 likely will come with 64GB built-in as standard.

The Pixel XL 2, which is reportedly being made by LG, will feature a 6in display, bigger than that on last year's Pixel XL, with the same 2:1 aspect ratio as the LG G6. µ