iPhone X knock-off launches for £80, and it has a headphone jack

This is the Goophone X, only it probably isn't

IF YOU LIKE THE LOOK of Apple's iPhone X but aren't so keen on its £999 price-tag, there's a knock-off available for less than a 10th of the price.

The Goophone X, available now via DH Gate, looks a lot like Apple's flagship smartphone, and sports the same edge-to-edge screen with notch cut-out and vertically-aligned rear-facing cameras.

That's if you trust that the renders listed on DH Gate are legit, which you absolutely shouldn't.

For starters, despite the dual-camera shown in the image, the Goophone X sports an 8MP single-lens camera on its backside, alongside a middling 2MP camera on the front - so don't expect any Face ID-style tech.

At the forefront of the Goophone X, first spotted by GizChina, you'll find a 5.5in 1280x720 display, which is described as having an 18:9 aspect ratio (er) and is a far cry from the 5.8in 'Super Retina' (2436x1125) OLED screen that dominates the front of the iPhone X.

Under the hood sits a quad-core MediaTek MTK6580, 1GB RAM, a 2,100mAh battery that'll get you "three to five hours of talk time", and, oh shit, Google's Android 5.0 Lollipop software, which was released more than three years ago.

Other Goophone X specs include Bluetooth 3.0, a miniUSB 2.0 port, 802.11b/g WiFi and whatever the hell "fake 4G LTE" is.

This all sounds pretty crap, let's be honest, but the Goophone X does get one up on the iPhone X with its built-in 3.5mm headphone jack.

If you fancy the iPhone X but would be happy to plump for a handset with specs straight out of 2004, the Goophone X is available to buy now, with DH Gate promising free shipping to the UK. An 8GB model is available for $105.66 (around £80), while a 16GB version can be picked up for $111.26 (around £85). µ